Estrella Damm Gastropubs 2022: Calderdale inns named in guide's UK top 50

The beer brand chooses a list of the best dining pubs in the country every year and the 2022 list is topped by The Unruly Pig in Suffolk.

two pubs in the Halifax area - The Moorcock at Norland near Sowerby Bridge and Shibden Mill Inn on the old Shibden Hall estate, known for its Gentleman Jack connections, have been named in the top 50.

Shibden Mill Inn

Publisher Chris Lowe said: “After a tough two years for the hospitality industry, we are thrilled to see such a strong list of contenders this year, including a new number one and several new entrants.

"The Top 50 Gastropubs provides a platform for food lovers to explore the very best offerings across the UK. We are delighted to host this year’s event in Manchester for the first time, highlighting the range of talent across the UK. I’m incredibly delighted for Brendan and everyone at The Unruly Pig to get the number one spot.”