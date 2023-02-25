A new charity boutique is raising the bar for pre-loved shopping in Brighouse.

Replenish, by Focus4Hope, offers a curated selection of high quality second-hand items, including designer brands and handmade items, aiming to attract a new generation of thrift shoppers to the town.

The charity’s founder and CEO Louise Reed said: “We didn’t want to open just another charity shop.

"Pre-loved fashion has never been more on trend and yet thrift stores have a reputation for being fusty and out of date.

"At a time when we are all looking for ways to save money, as well as do our bit for sustainability, Replenish offers a fresh and funky pre-loved shopping experience.”

The new pre-loved boutique, on Huddersfield Road, is part of a groundbreaking new development from Focus4Hope which also includes a community hub and social supermarket.

“Proceeds from Replenish will help us restock the shelves in our social supermarket,” Louise explained.

“With the help of an amazing team of volunteers and incredible support from local businesses, we have created a unique charity operation.

"We are hopeful that Replenish will generate funds we need in order to continue offering the help, advice and activities vulnerable people rely on.”

Opening hours at Replenish are 10am to 3pm, Wednesdays to Saturdays.

Focus4Hope is a charity based in Brighouse that seeks to provide support for the homeless, elderly, isolated and vulnerable in West Yorkshire.

Details of the full range of support and services offered by Focus4Hope can be found on the charity’s website at www.focus4hope.co.uk or by searching for Focus4Hope on Facebook.

