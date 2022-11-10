"Everybody's loving it" - Record shop on a canal barge opens in Halifax

Rubber Ducky Records is based on a canal barge currently located near The Moorings pub in Sowerby Bridge.

It is owned by Myles Greenwood, 27, who lives in Halifax and says the inspiration to open a record shop came from running one while living in Switzerland.

"'I came back here for lockdown, I'd bought 5,000 records for a store I was running in Switzerland and I got stuck with them in the UK," he said.

"So I started selling them in the UK and realised that moving back home was a good thing to do because it's quite a nice place to live and a bit easier running a business here."

Myles opened the business last month and has around 2,000 records, split between the boat and his storage facility.

The shop opens for private appointments only at the moment and Myles says he will probably move on to Hebden Bridge and then back towards Brighouse or Salterhebble soon.

"Music is my main passion, especially electronic music," he said.

"The costs of renting somewhere to open a record shop meant it was just impossible.

"I was speaking to my dad, who bought a canal boat when I was younger, and the idea just came to me that 'I wonder if I can do one on a boat?'"

Myles says it was "super difficult" to bring the idea to fruition.

"I bought the boat and it needed completely renovating, completely gutting," he said.

"There were so many hurdles, it's a massive can of worms renovating a boat.

"The whole project took about 15 months.

"I'm hoping to serve hot drinks out of the little side hatch but haven't quite got that far yet."

Myles says the response from customers so far has been "absolutely amazing".

"I've had people come from all over, not just Halifax," he said.

"I've had people from Manchester, Leeds, York. It's good too see them get on the boat for a few hours and pick some records.

"Everybody's loving it at the minute, really impressed with the music and the hospitality because I'm making people teas and coffees as well while they're on there.

"It's been fantastic so far.

"Customers have a nice, intimate experience where they can search for records, play the music out loud and when they start finding stuff they like I can direct them into some of the boxes and shelves and help them find music they're looking for.

"People are making it a bit of a day out, especially if they're travelling for it.

"It's been good fun so far."

Myles added: "I'd quite like to take it around the UK, to Leeds and then maybe Manchester, we'll see.

"Maybe one day I'll need a bigger boat and maybe one day I'll take it far and wide.