News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region

Exciting new shop selling craft beer and cider announces when it is opening in Halifax

A new shop selling craft beer and cider from local businesses is opening in Halifax this weekend.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th May 2023, 15:04 BST- 1 min read

Hop In will open in Halifax Borough Market from 8.30am on Saturday (May 21).

The new store, who say they are passionate about supporting local breweries, is in Unit 30 to 31, opposite All Pizzetto.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The proud owners and self-proclaimed craft beer connoisseurs say they have spent countless hours curating a unique selection of the finest craft beers and ciders from around the world and hope the new bottle shop is the perfect place to discover a new favourite beer or cider.

The new shop is in Halifax Borough MarketThe new shop is in Halifax Borough Market
The new shop is in Halifax Borough Market
Most Popular
Read More
HERE
Related topics:Halifax