Exciting new shop selling craft beer and cider announces when it is opening in Halifax

Hop In will open in Halifax Borough Market from 8.30am on Saturday (May 21).

The new store, who say they are passionate about supporting local breweries, is in Unit 30 to 31, opposite All Pizzetto.

The proud owners and self-proclaimed craft beer connoisseurs say they have spent countless hours curating a unique selection of the finest craft beers and ciders from around the world and hope the new bottle shop is the perfect place to discover a new favourite beer or cider.