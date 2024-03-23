Exclusive range of candles and diffusers on sale at Harvey's in celebration of Anne Lister
Anne Lister, often referred to as the "first modern lesbian", was a remarkable figure of the 19th century. Born in 1791 in Halifax, Lister was a landowner, diarist, and traveller, defying social norms with her unapologetic embrace of her sexuality and her refusal to conform to gender expectations.
Her extensive diaries, comprising over four million words, provide an intimate glimpse into her life, documenting her romantic relationships with women, her business dealings, and her travels across Europe.
Lister's complex personality and audacious spirit challenged the conventions of her time, making her a pioneering figure in LGBTQ+ history whose legacy continues to inspire and resonate with people around the world.
The range of candles and diffusers have been made by The Outrageous Peacock especially for Harvey’s.