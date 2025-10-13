Family-run Halifax restaurant up for sale as owners say 'it is not easy to let go of something you love'

A hugely popular Halifax pizza restaurant and takeaway is up for sale.

The owners of All Pizzetto, on Union Street in the town centre, say “the time has come for us to say goodbye” to the popular eatery, which will stay open until it is sold.

The restaurant and takeaway is run by father and son Cosmin and Eduard Christian, who also have two other ventures in Halifax town centre with the same name– one in Halifax Borough Market and one at George Street.

They say those locations are open as usual and they also have some “exciting new projects on the horizon” including the opening of a new restaurant and expansion into other locations.

They have posted: “It is not easy to let go of something you love but the time has come for us to say goodbye.

"After years of hard work and dedication, we have decided to offer our much-loved pizzeria for sale.

"The business will continue to operate as usual until sold.

"Located in a prime position, this is a perfect opportunity to acquire a well-established and profitable pizzeria with a strong local reputation and loyal customer base.

"This is more than just a pizza shop – it made us who we are today.

"It is a business built with passion care and dedication over the years.

"Every customer, every service and every late night helped turn an empty space into a thriving business.

“When you do not have the time to give a place the attention it deserves, it is better to pass it on to someone who can nurture it and help it grow rather than risk letting it fade!

"We also have exciting new projects on the horizon including the opening of a new restaurant and expansion into other locations and these require our full time and focus.

"Selling now allows us to dedicate ourselves completely to the future and ensure that both our current and future ventures receive the attention they need and deserve.”

For full details or to discuss a price, email the owners at [email protected].

