Family run Rastrick butchers and sandwich shop to expand with new location in Brighouse

By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th Jun 2025, 10:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A family run butcher in Rastrick is expanding with a second location in Brighouse town centre.

B White Butchers and Sandwich Shop is located on Crowtrees Lane.

Read More
37 photos that will take you back to a night out in Halifax in 2002 and 2003

In the next few weeks the business will be opening a new shop on Commercial Street in Brighouse town centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
B White Butchers and Sandwich Shop is located on Crowtrees Lane.B White Butchers and Sandwich Shop is located on Crowtrees Lane.
B White Butchers and Sandwich Shop is located on Crowtrees Lane.

The family run butcher will replace North’s Seasonal Kitchen, a deli that announced its closure last month.

Sharing the news on social media, Ben and Lauren White said: “We are now in proud possession of the keys for 7 Commercial Street, Brighouse.

“Don’t worry, we aren’t leaving Rastrick we’re just bringing all of our freshly baked pies, prepared sandwiches and our home reared meat to the centre of Brighouse.

“It will be a few weeks until we are ready to open the doors but we are so excited to see you all and will keep you posted on developments.

“Thank you for your continued support.”

Related topics:Brighouse

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice