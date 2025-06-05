Family run Rastrick butchers and sandwich shop to expand with new location in Brighouse

A family run butcher in Rastrick is expanding with a second location in Brighouse town centre.

B White Butchers and Sandwich Shop is located on Crowtrees Lane.

In the next few weeks the business will be opening a new shop on Commercial Street in Brighouse town centre.

The family run butcher will replace North’s Seasonal Kitchen, a deli that announced its closure last month.

Sharing the news on social media, Ben and Lauren White said: “We are now in proud possession of the keys for 7 Commercial Street, Brighouse.

“Don’t worry, we aren’t leaving Rastrick we’re just bringing all of our freshly baked pies, prepared sandwiches and our home reared meat to the centre of Brighouse.

“It will be a few weeks until we are ready to open the doors but we are so excited to see you all and will keep you posted on developments.

“Thank you for your continued support.”