Famous Calderdale manufacturing firm Siddall and Hilton Products defies pandemic to deliver profits increase

Ian Thurley (left), chief executive of Siddall & Hilton Products, with Sir Roger Marsh OBE DL, Chair of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership

Despite Covid disruption, which halted production for a month during the first lockdown, Siddall and Hilton Products, said it had delivered a strong financial performance with turnover only dropping slightly for the year ending March 31 2021.

In the first full financial year since its management buyout (MBO) in 2019, the company achieved turnover of £17.3m, compared with £18.2m the previous year - a fall of under five per cent.

The company, which is based in Brighouse, estimates that the impact of the pandemic accounted for around £2.5m in lost revenue.

Chief executive Ian Thurley said: “Over the last two years, we’ve made tremendous progress in setting solid foundations for our future growth.

Last year was another busy time for us, which, despite the challenges of the pandemic, saw the business continue to put in a sound financial performance as we further improved operating efficiencies.

"As one of the largest employers in Brighouse, we have also worked hard to ensure our loyal workforce shares in our success by bolstering employee engagement, driving recruitment and implementing new training initiatives.

“We are tremendously proud of the major investment we have made into a fifth state-of-the-art welding machine which will again increase productivity and is a key step as we move towards our ambitious target of becoming a world class mesh manufacturer.

"As one of the area’s longest-established manufacturers, it is a real privilegeto be at the helm during this exciting time, as we drive the business forward in pursuit of our goals.”

Having led a consortium of existing management team members in a buyout two years ago, Ian Thurley, the chief executive, is installing new machinery to help Siddall and Hilton increase its market share.

The company, which processes more than 1,500 tonnes of wire a month, has also grown its workforce.

The team has increased by almost 25 per cent to 59 people, including the recruitment of nine new trainee mesh operators and two apprentices since January, with a further three currently being sought.