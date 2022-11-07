Famous Calderdale venue once embroiled in legal war with The Ritz 'could be a restaurant' as it goes back up for sale

The dance hall and leisure venue facility on Bradford Road was most recently been Venue 73 but is also well known as the Ritz Ballroom.

It hit the headlines when the owner was contacted by lawyers from the Ritz Hotel in Piccadilly giving them just days to stop using the name and threatening legal action.

The venue has been closed for some time and was on the market to buy or rent last year.

The premises on Bradford Road in Brighouse

Now it is back up for sale, this time with a different agent – Linsey Champion of Brighouse – for offers over £1m.

Listing the venue for sale, the agent has suggested it would be ideal for a pizza, Italian or Asian restaurant, retail space or residential development.

The listing also says the nightclub can hold over 400 people and has “reputably the best sprung dance floor in the North of England”.

The building dates back to 1937 when it opened as a cinema - the first in Brighouse.

It closed in 1963 and re-opened as a bingo hall in 1965 before being bought in 1981, when it was refurbished and converted to a dance hall.

Over the years it has popped up on our TV screens from time to time, including during A Touch of Frost in 2003 and in an episode of Heartbeat back in 1992.