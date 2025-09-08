Fast food giant plans new look for Halifax branch

One of the best-known fast food businesses in the world wants to give its Halifax branch a revamp.

McDonald’s is planning to refurbish its trademark “Golden Arch” signs at its Halifax town centre premises.

The firm has submitted two applications to Calderdale Council’s planners.

They are seeking permission for some minor refurbishments to the shop front, including redecorating window frames and replacing the entrance door at the Old Market site.

McDonald’s is also seeking advertising consent to install the two new “Golden Arch” fascia signs to replace the existing ones, planners are told.

The outlet is in a prominent town centre location which is included in the town centre conservation area.

Supporting statements the company has submitted with the applications say the store was previously refurbished in 2014, on that occasion involving a larger scope of works which involved several discussions with the council’s planning department on sensitivities on the site.

In particular, this involved stained glass to the upper section of the glazing and refurbishment of the stall risers to match those being replaced.

On this occasion, the proposal relates to the removal of the wooden slats and retaining and cleaning up the rest of the shop front, says the company.

“This will allow more focus on the stained glazing and enhance the overall elevations of this prominent building.

“The works only relate to refurbishment and removal of the wooden slats with no further extensions.

“In the light of this, there is no adverse impact on the conservation area,” argues McDonald’s.

The applications – numbers 25/00841/FUL and 25/10017/ADV – can be viewed on the council’s planning portal.