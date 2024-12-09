Festive advert filmed at Halifax home hits 1m Tik Tok views

In less than a week, Sam Teale Productions’ 2024 emotional Christmas advert ‘The Last Gift,’ which was filmed in a house in Halifax, has taken the nation by storm.

TikTok views alone have exceeded one million, and total viewing figures across all platforms continue to soar.

The tear-jerking story of a widowed mother navigating her first Christmas without her husband has struck a chord with audiences.

Many people facing Christmas without loved ones are using the advert as a space to reflect on their experiences of love and loss during the festive season.

Thousands of viewers have shared emotional responses, with many praising the advert for its sensitive portrayal of grief and resilience during Christmas.

Comments include: “Didn’t think I had tears left until I watched this”, “As someone who works for a hospice, I know a good few people facing this this year, and it’s so heartbreaking”, “This helped me reflect on my loved ones who are no longer here,” and “A beautiful tribute to those we’ve lost but continue to carry in our hearts”.

Sam Teale, Director of Cleckheaton’s multi-award-winning Sam Teale Productions, said: “The overwhelming response has been incredible.

“We never anticipated creating a space where people could reflect so deeply on their loved ones. Seeing how it’s resonating has been incredibly moving.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who has watched, shared, and made this advert so special. It’s going to the moon.”

With over 1 million views in less than a week, the advert continues to gain momentum both locally and internationally.

Filmed at local landmarks in Halifax and Liversedge, including Bennett’s Eggs and Sam’s former school, Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School, the advert is a timely reminder of cherished memories during the festive season.

Accompanied by Cleckheaton singer-songwriter Jenna Bay’s ‘Our Song,’ co-written with Jack Hawitt last year, and inspired by a deeply personal experience, the track has been re-created to complement the emotional narrative of this year’s Christmas advert.

The advert also supports a vital cause, with this year’s proceeds going to Gingerbread, the UK’s largest single-parent charity.

You can watch ‘The Last Gift’ on Sam Teale Productions’ social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook and TikTok.

You can donate to Gingerbread’s Winter appeal here:

https://we-are-gingerbread.gingerbread.org.uk/

Images from the premiere, held at H Town at the John Smith’s Stadium, were taken by Mark Flynn Photography.