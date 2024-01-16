Ewan McGregor is back in Halifax filming a new TV series inside one of the town’s most stunning buildings.

As reported by the Courier yesterday, the cast and crew for A Gentleman in Moscow have returned to the town this week, this time to film inside India Buildings.

The five-floor former wool house is at the bottom of Horton Street, opposite Halifax Railway Station, and used to house Furniture City.

The store has now moved further up Horton Street, leaving the huge building empty.

India Buildings was bought by The Holdsworth Group, who have been refurbishing the iconic building and are offering the up to 60,000 square feet of space inside to rent.

O and C Lettings, who are advertising the building, say the space inside would be suitable for a variety of uses, including offices.

They say: “This eye-catching, Grade II listed property is made up of five substantial floors circling a central glazed courtyard.

"Originally designed as a wool warehouse, the floors are largely open plan making them ideal for conversion into a range of uses, subject to planning.

"The building includes an adjacent car park, making this one of the few town centre sites with beneficial parking.

"The scale of the property, and its outstanding architectural stonework make this one of the most prestigious buildings in Halifax, and most likely the region, giving instant scale and prestige to any business.”

It is understood that the A Gentleman in Moscow TV crew are creating a hospital inside India Buildings this week.

Ewan, whose many hit films have included Trainspotting and Star Wars, was also in Halifax in May to film scenes for the same show inside Halifax Town Hall.

Based on a book of the same name, A Gentleman in Moscow will be available on Paramount Plus in the UK.

The book follows the story of Count Alexander Rostov, whose aristocratic upbringing puts him on the wrong side of history in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution.

All Creatures Great and Small writer Ben Vanstone is adapting the novel for television.