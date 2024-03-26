Fire up your taste buds! Hot Ones Challenge coming to Halifax for the first time
A partnership between the Chilli Shop in Leeds and the Thai Style restaurant and Yoyo Laos Sauce, which are both based in Halifax, is bringing the sell-out event to Halifax on Wednesday April 3.
Those who accept the challenge will experience 10 sauces from the cult YouTube Hot Ones show with their choices of meat or vegan Thai skewers. The sauces range from mild through to wild with infamous hot sauces such as ‘Da Bomb’ and the current hottest sauce in the world, Pepper X.
Hatsadee Rhodes, also known as Yoyo, who owns Yoyo Laos Sauce, has previously completed the challenge in Leeds.
She said: “It’s such a fun event, the crowd really gets going and support you to complete the challenge. It sells out every month in Leeds and we really wanted to share the experience with foodies in Halifax.”
Frank Jay, the owner of the Chilli Shop in Leeds, is organiser and master of ceremony for the event.
He said: “Whether you’re a spice enthusiast or a curious foodie, this in-person event promises a night of excitement and flavour that you won’t want to miss so join us at Thai Style Restaurant Halifax for a fiery adventure that will leave you craving for more!”
The event takes place at the Thai Style restaurant in Halifax on Wednesday, April 3, starting at 7pm. Tickets are limited to just 20 places and can be bought here.