Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A partnership between the Chilli Shop in Leeds and the Thai Style restaurant and Yoyo Laos Sauce, which are both based in Halifax, is bringing the sell-out event to Halifax on Wednesday April 3.

Those who accept the challenge will experience 10 sauces from the cult YouTube Hot Ones show with their choices of meat or vegan Thai skewers. The sauces range from mild through to wild with infamous hot sauces such as ‘Da Bomb’ and the current hottest sauce in the world, Pepper X.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hatsadee Rhodes, also known as Yoyo, who owns Yoyo Laos Sauce, has previously completed the challenge in Leeds.

A previous Hot Ones challenge

She said: “It’s such a fun event, the crowd really gets going and support you to complete the challenge. It sells out every month in Leeds and we really wanted to share the experience with foodies in Halifax.”

Frank Jay, the owner of the Chilli Shop in Leeds, is organiser and master of ceremony for the event.

He said: “Whether you’re a spice enthusiast or a curious foodie, this in-person event promises a night of excitement and flavour that you won’t want to miss so join us at Thai Style Restaurant Halifax for a fiery adventure that will leave you craving for more!”