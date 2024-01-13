Firefighting vehicle specialist agrees 12-year lease on new HQ and first manufacturing facility in Mytholmroyd

Firefighting vehicle specialist North Fire has announced its headquarters and first manufacturing facility will be located in Mytholmroyd.

North Fire Engineering Limited has signed a 12-year lease with landlord Industrials REIT on a 12,000 sq ft unit in Caldene Business Park, Mytholmroyd.

The unit was brought to market by the commercial and industrial property division of West Yorkshire property consultancy Walker Singleton.

Oliver North, founded the business by acquiring the firefighting division of emergency services vehicle manufacturer, Venari Group, where he was previously chief executive.

North Fire founder and managing director, Oliver North

North Fire’s new site at Caldene Business Park will be used for bespoke firefighting vehicle production and related equipment distribution.

North Fire managing director, Oliver North, said: “The production of life-critical firefighting vehicle technology is a challenging undertaking, requiring world-class skillsets to execute projects to the highest possible levels of quality.

“This means the factory must be equally capable and of high quality to enable us to reach the highest achievable standards.

“Our factory – Belvoir House on Caldene Business Park – was the only capable factory of its size that we found in a 15 mile radius.

“Our new home will drive local employment, whilst also creating ongoing revenue generation in the local area. We’re thrilled to have set up here and look forward to the next 12 successful years.”

Caldene Business Park comprises 81,000 sq ft of modern light industrial and warehousing space across 23 units.

The scheme is situated in the upper Calder Valley with frontage to the A646 Burnley Road, the main Yorkshire to Lancashire trunk road.

Commenting on the letting, Walker Singleton director, Ryan Barker, said: “Oliver and the North Fire team have a clear and ambitious strategic growth plan for the business.

“The accommodation taken at Caldene Business Park provides them with an ideal headquarters and first manufacturing facility to deliver their plan. We are very pleased to have enabled this letting and look forward to seeing North Fire and North Fire Engineering continue to go from strength-to-strength.”