Firm invests in new Elland office for growing team

To service the continued demand for roles that support the £650bn infrastructure spend promised by government this decade, HSQ’s new headquarters will be the base for an additional ten new team members needed throughout 2022.

Working with industry leading civil engineering companies, that range from the multinationals to well respected brand names, the team has gone from strength securing PSLs and exclusive RPO agreements and is supported by the Central London office on Great Portland Street, with future plans for an international hub.

The team has strong and in depth of knowledge, with a combined experience of 55 years’ working in rail, infrastructure, civil engineering, and construction recruitment, with excellent industry knowledge and a wealth of experience in talent management and structured recruitment solutions. The team is currently ten strong team and there is a strong focus on training, development, and succession management.

Martin Spencer, Business Manager and Andrew Pilling, Managing Director at HSQ Recruitment

Commenting on the growth plans, Andrew Pilling, Managing Director said: “In its National Infrastructure and Construction Pipeline, last year the government set out how £650bn of private and public investment will be spent over the next 10 years on infrastructure. Over the last twelve months alone we’ve seen huge growth and we are rapidly becoming the recruitment partner of choice for the industry, contributing numerous strategic placements which are helping the industry to grow.

“To meet our strategic growth plans, we need to increase headcount by ten consultants, and in order to do this we need to attract talent to HSQ Recruitment, and our new bespoke headquarters enables us to do this as we have created an amazing office environment that gives our employees the best possible work experience.”