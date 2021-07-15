Firm’s new heritage railways recruit from Halifax has links to the Flying Scotsman

Simon Holroyd, from Halifax

Simon Holroyd, from Halifax who has helped to restore a series of famous locomotives, has taken up a sales role as Heritage Account Manager with the Shrewsbury-based firm.

Morris Lubricants has a great reputation in the heritage railway sector and has been blending and supplying lubricants, oils and greases for more than 150 years.

During his engineering career, Simon has seen first-hand the benefits of using the company’s quality lubricants and products to prolong engine life and elongate service intervals.

Following on in the role from his late friend Keiron Thorogood, who died at the age of 49 last November, he acknowledges that he has big boots to fill in his new job at Morris Lubricants. Simon plans to keep up and maintain the good relationships Keiron had within the heritage sector.

“There are about 118 heritage railways across the country and it’s my job to introduce myself and use my experience to discuss with customers the use of quality products from Morris Lubricants and the benefits they bring,” he said.

“I have personally used the Morris products in some of my previous roles, so I have first-hand experience with how good they are.”

Simon has already helped his new employer to land major contracts with leading locomotive engineers.

A toolmaker by trade, he has been passionate about steam engines and machinery since the age of six. He was a volunteer on the overhaul, operation and further development of 71000 Duke of Gloucester, British Railways last steam passenger locomotive and became deputy chief mechanical engineer on the project.

During his 11 years at the National Railway Museum, Simon worked on the restoration of the famous Flying Scotsman for six years, as Engineering Manager.

He worked on the design and manufacture of half the air brake system, most of the duplex vacuum ejector system and made the water delivery pipework for the injectors, to name but a couple of jobs, but he states that “it was a huge team effort”.

Simon has also worked on a replica of George Stephenson’s Rocket, the restoration of Bullied Pacific Winston Churchill and cosmetic restoration of the Dwight D Eisenhower.

Andrew Goddard, Morris Lubricants’ Executive Chairman, said: “We are delighted to have been able to recruit Simon whose expansive knowledge and experience of the heritage railways sector will be a great attribute to the company.