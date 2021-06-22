First look at how £60m Calderdale homes, business and retail outlet could look on former Crosslee factory site

Crosslee was a major employer at its Hipperholme site, once employing more than 600 people making tumble driers, but closing last year after announcing in 2019 that production was to end.

A virtual consultation was held in April outlining the plans for the the 24,200 square metre brownfield site .

The old factory buildings are now fully demolished and Crosslee say they want to create “a vibrant new community to regenerate the land.”

Artist impression of how the Crosslee development could look. Aerial view from Brighouse Road (picture Whittam Cox Architects)

Now plans have been submitted to Calderdale Council for the area which could become home to, among other things, a McCarthy and Stone retirement village and retail space including a supermarket.

Site owners Crosslee says investment in the site – which was discussed at the most recent stage of hearings into Calderdale Council’s draft Local Plan – is forecast be more than £60 million with around 106 high-quality new homes, employment and commercial space, a “leading European supermarket”, a care home and a McCarthy and Stone retirement village, which would include 58 apartments and 24 bungalows.

Talking about the proposals on its consultation website the developers said: "The aim is to create a comprehensive development that maintains some employment, but which also creates a package of other benefits for Hipperholme

"A mix of complementary uses helps to minimise the traffic generation from the development.

Artist impression of how the Crosslee development could look. Aerial view from ST Giles Road (picture Whittam Cox Architects)

"New homes will help to address local housing needs – including for the retired and those needing care.

"A new leading European foodstore will help to meet local shopping need and reduce trips to larger foodstores not presently available in Hipperholme.

"Our design team has worked with the features and constraints of the site.

"These features have been at the core of designing the indicative masterplan

"The adjacent land uses with existing and proposed residential developments need to be respected. Likewise the existing woodland and how the site can be redeveloped without significantly impacting this area and its associated habitats has also been carefully considered."

As well as the online presentation information leaflets were distributed to homes in the area which outlined the plans and include a feedback form

Among concerns aired at the Local Plan hearings were infrastructure matters which might impact on services and roads.

The company says as part of a planning permission which might be granted funds to upgrade and mitigate pressures will be available.

Quick look at the proposals

The Proposals include :

Mix of employment and commercial buildings to help established and start-up businesses in the are

Around 106 new homes

Leading European foodstore

McCarthy and Stone retirement community – including 58 apartments and 24 bungalows

Care home to meet the needs of the local community

A full redevelopment of this redundant site, including extensive landscaping throughout the development

Providing different access points and encouraging cycling and walking throughout the site