First Mayor of Brighouse honoured in naming of new retirement community in the town

Burghley Retirement has named their new scheme on Brighouse Wood Lane in honour of Alderman William Smith, the first mayor and great benefactor of Brighouse.

Alderman William Smith created the Smith Foundation in 1916, with the purpose to establish a home for orphan children. Later renamed Smith’s Homes, the trust continued to support local orphans for nearly 40 years. Present day, William Henry Smith School, work with children and young people across a broad spectrum of social, emotional, and mental health challenges to help them ‘become the best they can be’, carrying on the initial sprit set by Alderman William Smith.

Further to his chartable efforts, Alderman William Smith and his wife Susannah were both art enthusiast and began collecting paintings from around the UK in the 1870s, amounting to a sizeable collection. The Smith Art Gallery was built by Alderman William Smith, and donated, along with their entire collection, to the people of Brighouse in 1907. Their collection remains public viewing at The Smith Art Gallery to this day.

Artists impression of Burghley Retirement Living's new development in Brighouse

Declan Fishwick, Marketing Manager for Burghley Retirement Living, said “We wanted to choose a name for our new Brighouse development that acknowledges the history of the area, and what better way that with the first mayor and major benefactor.”

“Our chosen name, Alderman Lodge, will serve as a celebration of Alderman William Smith’s life, achievements, and his lasting contribution to the people of Brighouse. We think this will resonate with local people as well as future Burghley Retirement homeowners.”

