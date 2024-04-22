Fish and chips in West Yorkshire: Couple who used to run Halifax town centre cafe are new owners of fish and chip shop promising to 'stick to the basics and do the basics right'
Chris and Karen Murgatroyd have run several hospitality businesses in Halifax and Mytholmroyd before taking over and reopening Holywell Green Fisheries.
Their previous successes include Delicious in Halifax’s Westgate Arcade and Le Munch Bunch on Northgate in Halifax.
Chris has also worked for Halifax RLFC – now known as Halifax Panthers.
"We sold Delicious at the end of October and weren’t quite ready to retire but we wanted something we could run just the two of us,” said Chris.
They were shown the fish and chip shop on James Street in Holywell Green and snapped it up.
The pair have renovated the premises and bought new equipment, and already have some keen customers.
"The response has been fantastic,” said Chris.
"We had people queuing out the door to start with.
"It’s been really lovely meeting the locals and everyone has been really friendly.”
Chris and Karen are planning to ensure the business is a traditional chippy serving good food.
"We’ll be sticking to the basics but the basics done right,” Karen explained.
Holywell Green Fisheries is open from 11.30am until 1.30pm and also 4.30pm until 6.30pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays as well as from 11.30am until 1.30pm on Saturdays.
