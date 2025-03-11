fit20 Halifax celebrates one year of transforming fitness and lives

fit20 Halifax Hipperholme celebrates its first anniversary with a remarkable record of success, growth, and positive impact on the local community.

Co-owners Katherine and Loma Kivalu hosted an event that brought together loyal members and welcomed newcomers, all excited to share the life-changing benefits they've experienced over the past year.

"It was fantastic to spend time with our existing members and meet some potential new ones too," said Katherine. "We loved hearing how fit20 has impacted their lives, from everyday activities like carrying a suitcase or climbing stairs to enhancing athletic performance such as golf drive length."

In its first year, fit20 Halifax has seen significant growth, not just in member numbers but also in its team, with additional personal trainers and administrative staff. This expansion is a testament to the studio's success and the strong demand for a fitness solution that fits into the busy lives of Halifax residents.

Loma and member Graham discussing how fit20 has positively impacted his life.

fit20’s strength training sessions are personalised, appointment-based, and conducted in a private, non-intimidating setting. Each session is led by certified personal trainers and progress is tracked through a specially developed app, ensuring effective and distraction-free workouts.

The training method, supported by the world's largest fitness study, demonstrates strength gains of 30 to 50 percent in the first year alone, regardless of age, gender, or fitness level, making it a scientifically proven approach to fitness.

Niri and Catherine Patel, Managing Directors of fit20 UK, also attended the anniversary event, celebrating the success of the Halifax studio as part of the broader expansion across the country.

"We pride ourselves on putting people first and ensuring our franchisees, personal trainers and members all enjoy a fulfilling fit20 journey. It’s wonderful to see that success being replicated here by Katherine and Loma. Their studio continues to go from strength to strength because of their hard work and the many success stories from their ever expanding community of loyal, satisfied members," said Niri Patel, Managing Director of fit20 UK.

Niri and Catherine Patel, Managing Directors of fit20 UK, Katherine and Loma Kivalu, fit20 Halifax Hipperholme Studio Owners

Members at the event shared personal stories of transformation, echoing the studio’s ethos that 'strength changes everything.' One member noted, "fit20 has not only improved my physical health but has also given me a new lease on life. I can enjoy activities I thought were in the past."

As fit20 Halifax looks forward to another year, the team is excited to welcome more members into their fitness family, demonstrating that effective exercise doesn't have to be time-consuming or intimidating.

Celebrate with us and see the difference for yourself with a free introductory training session. Book now at fit20halifax-hipperholme.co.uk/free-training.