Flipping tasty new treats on offer at new Halifax business

A Waffley good new snack stop has opened in Halifax’s Westgate Arcade.

By sarah fitton
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 12:42 pm
Updated Thursday, 26th August 2021, 12:46 pm
David and Tina Phipps

Flippin’ Eck Crepe and Waffle House specialises in savoury and sweet crepes as well as Belgian waffles on sticks - all with a host of delicious toppings.

Owners Tina and David Phipps, who also run Toppers Deli on Commercial Street, are well-practised in the art of crepe and waffle making as they used to run a kiosk selling the tasty treats in Leeds nearly 30 years ago.

"I was telling a customer about what we used to do and he was so enthusiastic about it, we thought we’d give it another go,” said Tina.

“We’ve come full circle!”