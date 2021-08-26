Flipping tasty new treats on offer at new Halifax business

David and Tina Phipps

Flippin’ Eck Crepe and Waffle House specialises in savoury and sweet crepes as well as Belgian waffles on sticks - all with a host of delicious toppings.

Owners Tina and David Phipps, who also run Toppers Deli on Commercial Street, are well-practised in the art of crepe and waffle making as they used to run a kiosk selling the tasty treats in Leeds nearly 30 years ago.

"I was telling a customer about what we used to do and he was so enthusiastic about it, we thought we’d give it another go,” said Tina.