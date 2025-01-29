Food and drink: Calderdale pub ranks in Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropub Awards list
Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax, ranked as the 21st best gastropub in the country in an annual list published by Estrella Damm.
It came just after The Rat Inn, Northumberland, and just ahead of the Canton Arms in London.
The Unruly Pig in Suffolk came top of the list, followed by The Devonshire in London and The Star Inn, York.
Shibden Mill Inn, located in the Shibden Valley, was a 17th century mill which was converted into a country pub in 1890. It currently ranks second out of 266 restaurants in Halifax on Tripadvisor.
The Top 50 Gastropub Awards, which have been running since 2009, are voted on by over 350 industry experts from across the country. The voters represent the regions across the UK to avoid regional bias, and each cast four votes, including one from the region they represent.
