A Halifax church has gone up for sale.

Salem Methodist Church on Richmond Street, on the edge of Halifax town centre, is on the market for £425,000.

According to its listing on property website Rightmove, it is “a relatively modern purpose-built Methodist Church and Sunday school with ancillary offices, games room and storage facilities”.

There is also parking for around 30 cars.Also still for sale is nearby Ebenezer Methodist Church, on St James Road.

Salem Methodist Church in Halifax has gone on the market

That is on the market for £200,000 and is described as an “imposing stone built Gothic style Methodist Church built in 1922”.

Inside, it has an events hall, kitchen, toilets and offices as well as the main worship area with a vestry or meeting room.

Both are on the market with estate agents Walker Singleton.