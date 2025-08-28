For sale in West Yorkshire: Calderdale pub building up for sale

By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Aug 2025, 19:00 BST
A former Calderdale pub is on the market.

Pressers Arms House, on South Street in Elland, is listed for sale with the owners asking for offers of more than £225,000.

According to its listing on property website Rightmove, the building has undergone extensive refurbishment to provide office accommodation since closing as a pub.

But it says the building is also suited to leisure, educational or others uses.

The Pressers Arms building is for sale

There is a car park at the back of the premises.

The ground floor includes two large open plan office rooms and on the first floor there is a kitchenette along with five individual small offices.

For more details contact estate agents Dove Haigh Phillips on 0113 2450550.

