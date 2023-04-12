For sale: More than 100 items from Halifax-based firm are currently up for sale by online auction

Asset advisory firm Walker Singleton, which has an office on Halifax, is hosting the online auction and has invited bids on the manufacturing facility’s contents. The firm was appointed by Jack Fielden Joiners’ directors as part of a business restructure.

The auction includes wood working machinery, power tools and support equipment, as well as hard and soft woods and additional woodworking accessories. All the lots can be viewed here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walker Singleton will be holding a public viewing day at Jack Fielden Joiners’ manufacturing facility on Clevedon Place in Halifax on Wednesday, April 12 from 10am until 3pm.

More than 100 items at Jack Fielden Joiners in Halifax are currently up for sale by online auction

Jack Fielden Joiners has taken the decision to restructure its current manufacturing facility to enable the business to concentrate on a unique and traditional workload. The company will utilise the manufacturing techniques of an affiliated local business and continue to provide general joinery services.

Commenting on the restructuring, Jack Fielden Joiners director, Thomas Fielden, said: “The global pandemic, and the subsequent increase in the cost of living, has initiated unusual trading conditions and by adapting to the current market our existing and future customer base will flourish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Continuing to produce quality craftmanship and general joinery services at a competitive price point, we will provide bespoke joinery solutions and look forward to working with customers old and new.”