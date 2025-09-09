For sale: Online auction of items from recently closed Hebden Bridge business

Items from a closed Hebden Bridge business are currently up for sale by online auction in an auction which closes at 12pm on Wednesday, September 10.

Walker Singleton is hosting the online auction of items from Winnie Dot.

Founded in 2021, Winnie Dot on Bridge Gate was an independent retailer which specialised in luxury lingerie, swimwear and sleepwear.

The owner announced in July that the business would be closing its doors.

Each Lot contains a wide variety of sizes, styles and colours, with an average RRP of £830 per Lot.

Featuring premium brands including Lise Charmel, Empreinte, Wacoal, Elomi, Fantasie, Freya, Gossard, Lingadore, Royce, Mey, and Slenderella.

The listing reads: “All stock has been removed from the company's trading premises and Lots created to suit trade buyers and stock resellers.

"Each carton contains a range of garments in a variety of colours, sizes and styles with an empthesis on providing a 'mixed Lot'.

"Each garment has original labelling and pricing and in most cases a garment hanger.”

Viewing is strictly by appointment. Due to the layout of the storage facility we are unable to facilities the inspection of individual items.

Bids close at 12pm on Wednesday, September 10.

Walker Singleton has been instructed by C Wood and S G Hodgson of Clough Corporate Solutions, Liquidators of Winnie Dot Limited.

For more information visit onlinesales.walkersingleton.co.uk