FOR SALE: Retail and residential property in Hipperholme is on the market for £2.5m

Windsor Mews, which is located off the A58 Leeds Road, is a purpose-built 15,500 sq ft property comprises three retail units and 10 residential apartments.

All space within the building is currently fully let, with a total annual rental income of £151,000 and a potential revisionary yield of 6.5 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building’s retail space is anchored by a Tesco Express store, occupying a 3,750 sq ft unit with frontage onto Leeds Road. Two further units are accessed via the adjacent Wakefield Road.

Windsor Mews, a mixed-use retail and residential property in Hipperholme, is up for sale for £2.5m

The 10 fully-let residential apartments at Windsor Mews range from 745 sq ft to 1,200 sq ft and benefit from private parking with secured gated access.

Windsor Mews provides easy connections to both Halifax and Leeds and is approximately two-and-a-half miles from Halifax town centre.

The property has been brought to market by West Yorkshire-based property consultancy Walker Singleton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the listing, Walker Singleton director, Ryan Baker, said: “Windsor Mews offers the perfect investment opportunity for anyone looking to add both residential and commercial space to their portfolio.

“The building’s location and prominence on the A58 Leeds Road means it has proven popular with both commercial and residential occupier, evidenced by the fact that all the space is currently fully let. I would strongly advise any interested parties to get in contact to arrange a viewing of the premises.”