Former BBC radio host opens chic new boutique inspired by South of France in Calderdale town centre

A well-known BBC radio presenter and journalist is opening a sophisticated new boutique in Elland.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th May 2023, 17:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 17:18 BST

Liz Green, who was the first woman to present a local radio breakfast show solo, is bringing a taste of the South of France to the Calderdale town with her new store Caché La Boutique.

She says it will be offering beautiful and affordable clothing and accessories inspired by the French Riviera.

Her aim, she says, is to provide “quality and style”.

The new boutique is on Huddersfield Road in Elland
The new boutique is on Huddersfield Road in Elland
"I remember going into Biba - the original in Kensington High St - in the 70s as a child,” she said.

"It was like stepping into a bohemian world of clothing, fabric and colour and about as far removed from Chelsea Girl as you could get.

"It taught me that clothing can be presented in an environment which made buying clothes an experience.

"I have taken inspiration from French style and combined it with nostalgic glamour for the interior and the spirit of Caché La Boutique.

Liz Green in her new boutique in Elland
Liz Green in her new boutique in Elland

"The French seem to be born with a genetic ability to tie a ribbon and apply eyeliner in a single swish. Their style is effortless and beautiful.

“I spend time on the French Riviera and wanted to recreate that nostalgic, chic French look – without the designer price tag you find in some boutiques in Cannes and Nice.”

Liz lives in Calderdale and chose Elland after coming across the premises and deciding it was perfect for her new venture.

The shop, on Huddersfield Road, is holding a soft opening from tomorrow (Wednesday) with a VIP launch on Thursday when TV presenter Christine Talbot will cut the ribbon.

Liz has not ended her career in radio just yet - far from it, as she will be taking over the national breakfast show at True 2 Radio.

For more information, follow the boutique’s Facebook page .

