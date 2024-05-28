Former council office building can be turned into new restaurant and flats in part of Calderdale
Paul Anderson had applied to Calderdale Council for permission to make the changes at the council’s former offices at Southgate in Elland.
The council has now granted permission for the changes to be made – from office use to cafe or restaurant on the ground floor with four flats at the first floor.
Described as a prominent “substantial detached property” in the heart of the town, although not listed it has period features and is close to some listed buildings, council officers considered.
Heritage officers said they have some concerns regarding changes to windows which might affect the building’s exterior, while welcoming reuse of the property.
But on balance, planning officers concluded the development is “historically attune” conservation-led, any harm would be “less than substantial” and the benefits outweigh the drawbacks.
“The proposed redevelopment is considered to represent the optimum viable use of the council offices and will contribute to the revitalisation of the town centre, creating a more rounded community and bringing active use to the building at all times of day.
“In turn, the proposal is considered to enhance the attraction of the town centre of all parties.
“Prospective residents will benefit from proximate services, facilities and amenities, with the central location of the council offices set to benefit from the targeted completion of the Elland rail station, in turn encouraging the use of sustainable transport modes for a reduced carbon footprint,” they said.
