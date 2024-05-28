Former council office building can be turned into new restaurant and flats in part of Calderdale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former council office building in Calderdale is set for a new future as a cafe or restaurant and four homes.

Paul Anderson had applied to Calderdale Council for permission to make the changes at the council’s former offices at Southgate in Elland.

The council has now granted permission for the changes to be made – from office use to cafe or restaurant on the ground floor with four flats at the first floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Described as a prominent “substantial detached property” in the heart of the town, although not listed it has period features and is close to some listed buildings, council officers considered.

Calderdale Council's office building at Southgate, Elland, can now become a restaurant and new flats. Picture: Google

Heritage officers said they have some concerns regarding changes to windows which might affect the building’s exterior, while welcoming reuse of the property.

But on balance, planning officers concluded the development is “historically attune” conservation-led, any harm would be “less than substantial” and the benefits outweigh the drawbacks.

“The proposed redevelopment is considered to represent the optimum viable use of the council offices and will contribute to the revitalisation of the town centre, creating a more rounded community and bringing active use to the building at all times of day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In turn, the proposal is considered to enhance the attraction of the town centre of all parties.