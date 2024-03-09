Former Halifax 24-hour gym building goes up for rent looking for new leisure or retail tenant
The unit at Dean Clough was where 24/7 Fitness was until it closed in 2021.
The 10,000 square foot space is being advertised as and excellent retail or leisure opportunity, in a prominent position at the entrance to the Dean Clough estate.
It also has parking facilities for around 450 vehicles.
Walker Singleton, who are advertising the premises, say: “The available accommodation comprises an open plan retail/leisure unit with a glazed double door entrance.
"The available space is situated at main entrance to the Dean Clough estate and adjacent to Travelodge.
"Internally, the property is available in a shell and core specification, ready for a tenants bespoke fit out.
"Externally, the premises benefits from good frontage onto the estate enabling the possibility of an excellent presence on the bustling estate.”
For more details, contact Yasmin Lee at Walker Singleton on 01422 430026.