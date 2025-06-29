Former Halifax Sunday School goes up for sale

A building which used to be a Halifax Sunday School is now available to buy.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, on Shay Lane in Holmfield, is on the market for £295,000.

According to its listing on property website Rightmove, the building comprises a former Sunday school which has been converted and extended to provide a place of worship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It includes a car park for approximately 10 vehicles at the back.

The building is up for sale

The building has been extended and converted to provide a single storey main hall, together with ancillary room, toilet facilities, entrance and further meeting room at ground floor level.

There is also a one-bedroom apartment.

For more details, call estate agent Mark Brearley and Company on 01274 506504.