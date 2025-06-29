Former Halifax Sunday School goes up for sale
The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, on Shay Lane in Holmfield, is on the market for £295,000.
According to its listing on property website Rightmove, the building comprises a former Sunday school which has been converted and extended to provide a place of worship.
It includes a car park for approximately 10 vehicles at the back.
The building has been extended and converted to provide a single storey main hall, together with ancillary room, toilet facilities, entrance and further meeting room at ground floor level.
There is also a one-bedroom apartment.
For more details, call estate agent Mark Brearley and Company on 01274 506504.