Former Halifax Sunday School goes up for sale

By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Jun 2025, 16:00 BST
A building which used to be a Halifax Sunday School is now available to buy.

The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, on Shay Lane in Holmfield, is on the market for £295,000.

According to its listing on property website Rightmove, the building comprises a former Sunday school which has been converted and extended to provide a place of worship.

It includes a car park for approximately 10 vehicles at the back.

The building is up for sale

The building has been extended and converted to provide a single storey main hall, together with ancillary room, toilet facilities, entrance and further meeting room at ground floor level.

There is also a one-bedroom apartment.

For more details, call estate agent Mark Brearley and Company on 01274 506504.

