The grade-II listed property was brought to the market following the businesses’ closure during the Covid pandemic and has been sold to the Sarwar family.

Bilal Sarwar plans to reopen the hotel and restaurant later this year.

He said: “We have been in the hospitality industry for over 30 years serving our community and we are extremely excited with the takeover of the Waterfront Hotel where we hope to create new jobs and help to support the local economy through the year-round spending of our guests.

The former Waterfront Lodge Hotel and Prego restaurant site in Brighouse

"Furthermore, in time, we will have even more exciting news with the re-opening of the restaurant where we hope to reestablish it as one of the finest dining experiences in Brighouse.

“Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to thank and commend the Bevilacqua family for what they have achieved with the Waterfront Hotel and the Prego restaurant.

"It is a stunning building which has been extremely well kept and we hope to continue in their stead and provide the highest level of service to which the customers have become accustomed to. Brighouse is an amazing place and we hope to do it proud!”

Colliers sold the 54-letting bedroom hotel on behalf of the local Bevilacqua family who ran the business for 20 years until closing its doors in 2020.

The Bevilacqua family added: “Since closing our trading doors in 2020, after operating Prego and the Waterfront Lodge for 20 years, we have been keen to find a buyer whose intentions were to continue to use the grade-II listed building as a restaurant and hotel. We are delighted to have completed on the sale with the Sarwar family and wish them every success in the future.“

Robert Smithson from Colliers Hotel Agency team added: “The past popularity of Waterfront Lodge and the town centre setting resulted in interest from a variety of potential purchasers, despite the fact the property was closed. We’re pleased that the new owners are looking to reinvigorate the property and re-open the hotel and restaurant which will benefit the local economy of the town.