Former owner of Calderdale kebab house charged with 23 hygiene offences over out-of-date coleslaw and dirty fridge seals

The former owner of a Calderdale kebab shop has been charged with 23 food hygiene offences.

Inspectors found food-encrusted kitchen equipment during a visit to Kebab House on Old Lane in Brighouse, Bradford Magistrates Court heard.

They also discovered dirty fridge seals, out-of-date coleslaw and the same chopping board being used for chicken and vegetables.

Mohammad Zubair, aged 58 of Old Lane, had been charged with 23 food hygiene offences by Calderdale Council stemming from a visit on June 1, 2022.

The case was heard at Bradford Magistrates Court

He was the owner of the take away at the time but has since sold the business.

Magistrates heard the case on Thursday, where a solicitor acting on Zubair’s behalf pleaded guilty to all 23 charges in the defendant’s absence.

The court was told he had a “blatant disregard for public safety".

The case was adjourned for sentencing, with magistrates saying they would consider banning Zubair from food businesses.

The charges brought by the council included:

Selling coleslaw that was six days past its use by date

That the toilet bowl in the takeaway was cracked and damaged

That “the blade of the heavy-duty tin opener was encrusted with heavy amounts of food”

“The condition of the microwave had deteriorated to the extent that it could no longer be thoroughly cleaned/disinfected

“The food mixer was dirty with encrusted flour”

The fridge seals were “extremely dirty”

The same chopping boards were being used for preparing raw vegetables such as onions, cooked chicken and ready to eat salads

The pizza tray in the kitchen showed a build-up of dirt over time.

Mrs Stevens, prosecuting on behalf of Calderdale Council, said: “The purpose of the visit on June 1 was to undertake a food hygiene inspection.

“At the time it had a food hygiene rating of one, which means major improvements were needed.

“Since 2015 the business’ food hygiene score has been either one or two. The exception was in December 2020 when the business owner paid for an additional inspection. It received a three then, showing some effort had been put in on that particular occasion.

“Unfortunately those standards were not maintained, and the score soon dropped back down to one.

“During the hygiene visit on June 1, 23 offences were discovered. The aggravating factor is that most of these issues were discussed with the defendant on previous inspections.

“The evidence shows that these offences continued to occur due to a lack of care of public safety, a lack of knowledge of cooking temperatures, a lack of knowledge of food safety management systems, and a lack of general training for staff.

“These offences are a matter of high public interest.

“They show a blatant disregard for public safety.”

Mr Iqbal, defending, told magistrates the defendant was unable to attend court due to health reasons.

He said: “It has taken my client time to recognise his inability to deal with the issues. This stems from his own declining health.”

He had also suffered a bereavement around the time of the inspection.