Former Ritz Ballroom in Brighouse could be turned into a Starbucks Coffee drive thru as planning application is prepared

By Abigail Kellett
Published 16th Apr 2025, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An iconic Brighouse venue could be turned into a Starbucks Coffee drive thru.

EG On The Move Ltd are in the process of preparing a planning application for the redevelopment of the former Venue 73 and Ritz Ballroom, Bradford Road Brighouse.

Read More
Culturedale: Beacons to light up the sky in Halifax, Brighouse and Todmorden at ...

In a public notice, EG On The Move said: "Our proposals will comprise a new Starbucks Coffee drive thru.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The premises on Bradford Road is former dance hall and leisure venue facility that dates back to 1937 when it opened as a cinema, the first in Brighouse.The premises on Bradford Road is former dance hall and leisure venue facility that dates back to 1937 when it opened as a cinema, the first in Brighouse.
The premises on Bradford Road is former dance hall and leisure venue facility that dates back to 1937 when it opened as a cinema, the first in Brighouse.

“Before we submit our application, we are interested to hear from local people in order that their views can be considered in any design and application.

“If you have any questions or comments (in favour or against), we would be delighted to hear from you.

“Planning Team - [email protected].”

The premises on Bradford Road is former dance hall and leisure venue facility that dates back to 1937 when it opened as a cinema, the first in Brighouse.

It closed in 1963 and re-opened as a bingo hall in 1965 before being bought in 1981, when it was refurbished and converted to a dance hall.

Over the years it has popped up on our TV screens from time to time including during A Touch of Frost in 2003 and in an episode of Heartbeat back in 1992.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice