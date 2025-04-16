Former Ritz Ballroom in Brighouse could be turned into a Starbucks Coffee drive thru as planning application is prepared
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
EG On The Move Ltd are in the process of preparing a planning application for the redevelopment of the former Venue 73 and Ritz Ballroom, Bradford Road Brighouse.
In a public notice, EG On The Move said: "Our proposals will comprise a new Starbucks Coffee drive thru.
“Before we submit our application, we are interested to hear from local people in order that their views can be considered in any design and application.
“If you have any questions or comments (in favour or against), we would be delighted to hear from you.
“Planning Team - [email protected].”
The premises on Bradford Road is former dance hall and leisure venue facility that dates back to 1937 when it opened as a cinema, the first in Brighouse.
It closed in 1963 and re-opened as a bingo hall in 1965 before being bought in 1981, when it was refurbished and converted to a dance hall.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.