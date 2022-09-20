Former soldier set up Calderdale e-bike firm at 75 after heart bypass

Bart Spicer, owner of Juiced Up Bikes on Sowerby New Road, has sold the company at the age of 78 after building it from the ground up in only two and a half years.

The company is moving into the hands of Carlton Smith, who first became aware of Juiced Up after renting bikes from the business with his family. Mr Spicer will initially stay on in advisory capacity but it stepping back from the firm due to family reasons.

He founded the business after finding a passion for e-bikes when a heart bypass operation left him needing to improve his fitness.

Carlton Smith, the new owner of Juiced Up Bikes, and Bart Spicer, Founder of Juiced Up Bikes.

“I was out on the bike and people kept asking me, ‘Where did you get that, can we rent one somewhere?,” he said.

“That sort of seeded the idea in my mind. I thought if people are asking me there's obviously a market.

Mr Spicer’s decision to set up the business was met with disbelief by family and friends.

“They were incredulous,” he said.

Pictured Carlton Smith, the new owner of Juiced Up Bikes, after he has just purchased the company from founder Bart Spicer.

“My daughters were saying ‘Dad, for goodness sake’ and a lot of our friends were saying, ‘Oh here we go again - Bart’s going for another business’.

“A lot of people thought it would just be a one minute wonder, but I suppose I've proven them wrong.”

Mr Spicer’s first business venture began after a 28 year career in the Army, in which he went from a private soldier to a commissioned officer.

“I came out of the Army and I did a couple of businesses which were reasonably successful but petered out eventually,” he said.

“But I'm always looking for something to do - even at my age. I'm a glutton for punishment.

“When I started in 2020 the business was building slowly - but it took off immensely when Covid kicked in.

“I put an offer out on Facebook where two people could ride for the price of one, and that just snowballed, I was inundated, and I had to buy in more bikes.

“I suppose people needed to get out, and the 2m rule is easy to apply on bikes, so that’s what I pushed for, for people to get out and get some fresh air.”

Other than distributing leaflets to hotels and bed and breakfasts, Mr Spicer said he relied on social media posts to spread the word of his company.

In July, Juiced Up Bikes had 12 e-bikes stolen in a break-in but Volt, – their supplier and manufacturer - lent the business a stock of bikes so they could carry on trading.

"It was marvellous of them,” said Mr Spicer.

"I’m so glad I chose Volt, because they’re a fantastic company and really do produce high-quality, electric bikes.”