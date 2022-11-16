Four Wetherspoons pubs in Calderdale win accolade in Loo of the Year Awards
Four Wetherspoons pubs in Calderdale have been rewarded for the quality and standards of their toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards 2022.
The Commercial Inn in Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge has been awarded a platinum plus rating by inspectors and The Richard Oastler in Bethal Street, Brighouse, together with The Barum Top Inn in Rawson Street and The Percy Shaw in Broad Street, both in Halifax have each been awarded a platinum rating.
The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of toilet provision across the UK.
Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.
Most Popular
All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.
The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.
The Commercial Inn manager, Chris Dockerty, said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”