Free adult training courses launched to help over 4000 adults in West Yorkshire

All courses are free and fully funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and have been designed by the region's employers to align with local skills needs and job vacancies.

Anyone over the age of 19 and living in West Yorkshire can sign up for a course.

There will be opportunities to learn directly from industry and business professionals with guaranteed post-training interviews available in some courses, linking you directly to current vacancies.

Roger Marsh OBE DL, Chair of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership and the NP11, said: “The impact of the pandemic on our region’s businesses and people has been devastating. The LEP will continue to offer support to individuals and businesses with skills and training as a key part of our economic recovery plan to ensure everyone can benefit from a productive economy that works for all.”

The first courses available will boost digital skills to help people take up roles in Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, Data Analytics and many more.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire said: “A Skills Connect free training course is just what you need to gain new skills suitable for many industries and feel confident and prepared to apply for exciting new job roles, progress in your career or start your career journey after leaving education.

"We aim to support and fund over 4000 adults across West Yorkshire to complete a training course and gain the right skills to succeed in local job vacancies, which in turn will help rebuild our local economy.”