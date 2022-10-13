Free advice drop-ins for Calderdale businesses

Calderdale Council is running regular drop-in hubs at libraries across the borough, where local businesses can reach out for any support they need.

The sessions are run by the Council’s Place Development Team, which was set up in September 2021 to help local businesses recover from the pandemic.

In the last year, the team has visited and supported over 300 local businesses and kept in regular contact with in-person advice, emails and phone calls.

Calderdale Council’s Place Development Team

Now, with the further challenges of the cost of living crisis facing the whole borough and country, the Place Development Team is continuing to provide support with the addition of the new advice hubs.

Coun Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, said: “Our local businesses, especially the smaller independents and those working in tourism and hospitality, have been hit hard by COVID-19, and now they face more challenges from cost increases and reduced consumer spending.

“We want to help boost their resilience as they’re such an important part of Calderdale – they make our borough distinctive and support our priorities such as thriving towns and economic growth through culture, tourism and regeneration.

“Our Place Development Team is doing a brilliant job of supporting businesses and continues to visit them in person. As an additional way of connecting with businesses, the team has begun new drop-in hubs at local libraries, giving business owners the opportunity to call in for a friendly chat to get advice on funding, growth and much more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hubs are running as follows:

Beechwood Road Library, Illingworth: Thursday mornings, 10.30am -11.30am

Brighouse Library: Wednesday every two weeks, 10.30am - 12pm

Elland Library: first Wednesday of every month, 10am - 11am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax Central Library: second Monday of every month, 11am - 3pm

Hebden Bridge Library: first Wednesday of every month 10.30am -12pm

King Cross Library: last Thursday of every month, 5pm - 6pm

Northowram Library: first Tuesday of every month, 10am - 11.30am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rastrick Library: first Wednesday of every month, 11.15am - 12.15pm

Sowerby Bridge Library: every Friday, 10am - 12pm