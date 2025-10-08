Free event provides practical approach to AI for SMEs in Halifax

Despite research showing that more than half of businesses now see AI as a long-term strategic priority1, barriers remain the biggest challenge including lack of expertise (35%), high costs (30%) and unclear ROI (25%)1.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Addressing these concerns, AD:VENTURE Business Support Programme, Wakefield Council, Wakefield First and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority will host AI Unlocked: Strategies for Growth & Practical Application, a free to attend event taking place at Wakefield Exchange on Tuesday 21 October from 9.30am – 4.30pm.

Designed for businesses at all stages and of all sizes, the full-day event will stimulate new thinking, and equip companies from Halifax with the knowledge and tools they need to genuinely engage with AI, while also providing practical workshops to put the theory into practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the morning session, insightful talks and panel discussions from industry leaders across diverse sectors will cover AI in healthcare, AI in entertainment and AI in action. Use cases, supply chain opportunities and strategies will also be shared, along with an interactive Q&A.

AD:VENTURE Business Support Programme event

This will be followed by a complimentary networking lunch, giving attendees the chance to share insight, thoughts and ideas with others that are facing the same challenges and opportunities with AI.

Finally, the afternoon session will provide delegates with hands-on activities, including demos, “Ask Me Anything” sessions with experts, hotdesking and workshops, giving businesses the chance to put what they have learned into practice.

Phil Cole, Head of Business Support at Leeds City Council, responsible for AD:VENTURE, comments: “This event is the perfect opportunity for SMEs in Halifax to address the challenges that are stopping them from embracing AI and benefitting from the tools that are available to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hear from companies that they feel overwhelmed and that while they know the technology could make their business more efficient, the complexities surrounding it stops them from getting started.

“AI Unlocked has been developed for businesses of all stages and sizes. We know that solutions for SMEs need to be affordable, time efficient and clearly tied to business outcomes to address the barriers and AI Unlocked does just that.”

AI Unlocked will engage business to talk about AI, stimulate thinking about where to start, give companies a chance to gain greater understanding about opportunities and support with practical tech solutions that can be applied in a range of sectors.

Those interested in integrating AI into their business model to increase productivity and efficiency can register their free place for AI Unlocked by visiting: AI Unlocked: Strategies for Growth & Practical Application Tickets, Tue, Oct 21, 2025 at 9:30 AM | Eventbrite

For further details about AD:VENURE business support and the many free of charge programmes and grant-based funding it offers, please visit: AD:VENTURE · Ad:Venture Business Support