Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And since 2004, the shop has also become a sort of “help centre” within the community it has created.

Jonathan Hoyle, who co-runs the Friendly Dragon with his partner Janet, said he often talks about wellbeing with his customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm very proud that we've been able to help people coming into the shop,” he said.

Jonathan Hoyle runs Friendly Dragon in Halifax with his partner Janet. They will celebrate their 20th anniversary of the shop's opening on April 6 and 7.

"Basically, we're a help centre.”

He said both he and his partner have gained a very different understanding of life and how people are over the last 20 years.

"As we've grown and changed, people have grown and changed with us,” he said.

“I've been on various counselling courses, had life experiences and been on some therapy training courses.

The Halifax gift shop on Horton Street sells a wide range of items relating to new age and spirituality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If people want help, they can have help from us. We're very giving people here that's what we want to do – we want to give people their own

power back.

"A lot of people turn to the spiritual world because they're struggling in life. And if it's a help to them to help them get through – great.

"It's very much a community space.

To mark the occasion of their 20th anniversary, Friendly Dragon is offering discounts, special offers, prizes, raffles between April 6 and 7.

“I think what draws people in is the energy in the shop. The windows are absolutely full of things,so there's plenty to look at.

"There's usually something for everyone here.”

Friendly Dragon opened in The Piece Hall before moving to its current premises on Horton Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For its first year, it largely sold artwork, dragons and incense but was then driven during the next couple of years by customer demand for products relating to the goth scene. It then gradually transitioned towards products connected to paganism, witchcraft and spirituality.

Jonathan said: "It has always been customer-led. What the people coming in wanted, we went out and sourced but then the shop had a mind of its own so we followed the shop - or what the customers wanted in the shop.

"After about seven or eight years we got the hang of what the shop was about and then we sort of drove the shop.”