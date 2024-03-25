Friendly Dragon: Couple who run popular Halifax new age and spiritual gift shop offer 'help to everyone' as their shop marks 20 years in the town
And since 2004, the shop has also become a sort of “help centre” within the community it has created.
Jonathan Hoyle, who co-runs the Friendly Dragon with his partner Janet, said he often talks about wellbeing with his customers.
"I'm very proud that we've been able to help people coming into the shop,” he said.
"Basically, we're a help centre.”
He said both he and his partner have gained a very different understanding of life and how people are over the last 20 years.
"As we've grown and changed, people have grown and changed with us,” he said.
“I've been on various counselling courses, had life experiences and been on some therapy training courses.
“If people want help, they can have help from us. We're very giving people here that's what we want to do – we want to give people their own
power back.
"A lot of people turn to the spiritual world because they're struggling in life. And if it's a help to them to help them get through – great.
"It's very much a community space.
“I think what draws people in is the energy in the shop. The windows are absolutely full of things,so there's plenty to look at.
"There's usually something for everyone here.”
Friendly Dragon opened in The Piece Hall before moving to its current premises on Horton Street.
For its first year, it largely sold artwork, dragons and incense but was then driven during the next couple of years by customer demand for products relating to the goth scene. It then gradually transitioned towards products connected to paganism, witchcraft and spirituality.
Jonathan said: "It has always been customer-led. What the people coming in wanted, we went out and sourced but then the shop had a mind of its own so we followed the shop - or what the customers wanted in the shop.
"After about seven or eight years we got the hang of what the shop was about and then we sort of drove the shop.”
Friendly Dragon is holding some special 20th anniversary celebrations from Saturday, April 6 to Sunday, April 7 including discounts, special offers, prizes and raffles.