The UK’s first budget hotel chain, Travelodge, has revealed some of the interesting items left behind in its 582 hotels including its hotels in Huddersfield and Halifax over the last 12 months. With millions of people annually staying in a Travelodge hotel across the length and breadth of the UK, detailed below are some of the unusual treasures that have been left behind at the company’s hotels in Dover:

Here are some of the lost and found items in Halifax and Huddersfield:

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Donald Trump latex mask – Huddersfield Travelodge

Travelodge Halifax

A £300 Selfridges gift card – Halifax Travelodge

A vintage record player and a case of LP records – Halifax Travelodge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearing aids – Huddersfield Travelodge

A box of 100 Queen Elizabeth II face masks – Huddersfield Travelodge

Advertisement Hide Ad

A best man’s handwritten speech – Halifax Travelodge

A mannequin’s hand – Huddersfield Travelodge

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 4ft talking Father Christmas statue – Halifax Travelodge

A gold ‘Good Luck’ lettered balloon bouquet – Halifax Travelodge

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bottle of holy water from Lourdes’ – Huddersfield Travelodge

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 580 UK Travelodge hotels, including our hotels in Huddersfield and Halifax for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind. During 2022, this included a Donald Trump latex mask, Grandpa’s hearing aids, a mannequin's hand and a bottle of holy water from Lourdes. ”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Interestingly the 2022 lost and found audit also revealed that we are a nation striving for a healthy lifestyle as we have seen a significant rise in smart watches being left behind in our Travelodge hotels during the last 12 months.

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”