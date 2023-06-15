Two best friends from Halifax keen for more vegetarian and vegan options when they ate out have taken matters into their own hands.

Mandy Archibald and Lisa Winn have opened Fuel Shack – a vegetarian and vegan brunch house on Northgate in Halifax town centre.

Focused on serving up healthy and wholesome food, their menu is bursting with all sorts of delicious dishes – from roasted vegetables and couscous to garlicky mushrooms on sourdough.

Thanks to Mandy’s sister Holly Colling, who runs Sweet Leaf Bakes, there are also some sweet treats too.

"We've had a great response,” said Mandy. "We're trying to focus on healthy, whole foods.”

All but two of their dishes can be made as a vegan option, and Mandy is trying to work out how to make those two vegan as well.

They are also looking to introduce protein shakes, electrolyte drinks and a 'grab and go' bar for takeaway food.

They could even start hosting stand-up comedy evenings.

"We've got a lot of ideas," said Lisa.

The pair are best friends and have worked together previously at C.R.E.A.M cafe in Halifax.

Lisa has also worked at other cafes and Mandy has worked in food technology previously.

Mandy is vegan and Lisa is vegetarian, and the pair said they were frustrated with the limited options when they visited cafes and restaurants.

The pair decided to open their own venture, and when they saw the premises on Northgate was available, they jumped at the chance.

They have transformed the former barbers in less than 10 weeks, doing much of the work themselves and even making the Fuel sign.

For more details, search Fuel Shack Halifax on Facebook or Instagram.

1 . Fuel Shack: See inside new vegan and vegetarian brunch house in Halifax town centre run by two best friends Fuel Shack, Halifax. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2 . Fuel Shack: See inside new vegan and vegetarian brunch house in Halifax town centre run by two best friends Fuel Shack, Halifax. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3 . Fuel Shack: See inside new vegan and vegetarian brunch house in Halifax town centre run by two best friends Fuel Shack, Halifax. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

4 . Fuel Shack: See inside new vegan and vegetarian brunch house in Halifax town centre run by two best friends Fuel Shack, Halifax. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales