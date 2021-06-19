Full Circle Funerals launch new community fund in Calderdale

Lucy Clay of Full Circle Funerals in Halifax

The next round of general grants that the Community Foundation for Calderdale will be opening for people to apply for in July to fund initiatives that will help to rebuild the local community in the wake of coronavirus.

Lucy Clay, of Full Circle Funerals in Crossley Hill, said: “Communities everywhere are going to need extra help as we emerge from the pandemic.

“We invite groups to get in touch with the Community Foundation to apply for the financial support they need to put their plans and ideas into action so that we can rebuild together.”

Steve Duncan, CEO of the Community Foundation for Calderdale added, “Listening to what is happening on the ground, there is a large demand for funding and we anticipate that this grant will be very popular and we will receive a lot of applications.