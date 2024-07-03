Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Halifax town centre cafe has closed for good.

Geek Retreat, in The Woolshops, has closed after what it described as a “difficult year for trading”.

The gaming cafe offered a place for people to meet and play as well as hosting local groups.

The cafe’s owner has posted: “This isn’t great news but after much deliberation I’ve made the decision to shut the store.

The cafe has closed

"It's been a difficult year for trading for most companies – we're not any different and unfortunately can no longer keep trading.

"This has been an incredible journey and having the opportunity to spend so much time with so many incredible people and make so many memories has been life-changing.”

Geek Retreat has more than 20 branches across the country.