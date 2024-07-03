Geek Retreat: Cafe with branches across the country shuts its Halifax town centre branch after 'difficult year for trading'
Geek Retreat, in The Woolshops, has closed after what it described as a “difficult year for trading”.
The gaming cafe offered a place for people to meet and play as well as hosting local groups.
The cafe’s owner has posted: “This isn’t great news but after much deliberation I’ve made the decision to shut the store.
"It's been a difficult year for trading for most companies – we're not any different and unfortunately can no longer keep trading.
"This has been an incredible journey and having the opportunity to spend so much time with so many incredible people and make so many memories has been life-changing.”
Geek Retreat has more than 20 branches across the country.
The brand describes itself on its website as “a unique combination of a gaming cafe and events hub, dedicated to everything in the world of geek culture.”