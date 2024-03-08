Gin Lane: Popular Halifax town centre bar and restaurant in Grade II listed Georgian mansion up for sale

A well-known Halifax bar and restaurant is on the market.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Mar 2024, 19:16 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 19:17 GMT
Gin Lane at Somerset House on Rawson Street is up for sale for £75,000.

The business - based in the iconic Grade II listed Georgian Mansion – is still open for business.

The bar an restaurant used to be in The Piece Hall but moved in 2022.

Gin Lane is in Somerset House in HalifaxGin Lane is in Somerset House in Halifax
According to its listing on Rightmove, weekly turnover averages £15,000 “without taking proper advantage of the events room, which offers huge and so far untapped potential”.

The listing adds: “It is only due to personal circumstances that the owner cannot dedicate the required amount of time and focus to the business and now wishes to sell.

"Over £160,000 was recently invested in the premises, making this an outstanding, key-in and trade opportunity for enterprising and ambitious new owners wishing to benefit from what is certainly a flagship, high profile venue with colossal events catering potential.”

The premises includes an outside courtyard area, bar and lounge areas and the Grand Salon function suite.

Gin LaneGin Lane
Formerly Alibi, the beautiful building has had many other previous incarnations, including a bank and a wedding venue.

Until 2018, it housed Le Metro restaurant.

Originally known as Royds' House, Somerset House was built in 1766 for John Royds - a prosperous local woollen merchant with interests in transport, banking and insurance.

The house was designed by John Carr of York, who was also responsible for Harewood House, Leeds.

Gin LaneGin Lane
The Grand Salon was decorated with fine rococo plasterwork by Guiseppe Cortese which is reputed to have taken ten years to complete.

In 1768, shortly after its construction, the house provided overnight accommodation for King Christian VII of Denmark who was touring northern England.

In 1807, William and John Rawson bought the house to use as banking premises, an enterprise which continued in various guises culminating in the Halifax and Huddersfield Union Bank in 1882, subsequently taken over by Lloyds Bank in 1919.

The bank remained at Royds' House until 1897 to 1898 when new premises were built on Commercial Street involving the demolition of the eastern five bays of the house. Royds' House was sold to the general manager of the bank from 1884 to 1897, who renamed it Somerset House.

For sale details, contact Ernest Wilson on 0113 5195901.

