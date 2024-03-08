Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gin Lane at Somerset House on Rawson Street is up for sale for £75,000.

The business - based in the iconic Grade II listed Georgian Mansion – is still open for business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bar an restaurant used to be in The Piece Hall but moved in 2022.

Gin Lane is in Somerset House in Halifax

According to its listing on Rightmove, weekly turnover averages £15,000 “without taking proper advantage of the events room, which offers huge and so far untapped potential”.

The listing adds: “It is only due to personal circumstances that the owner cannot dedicate the required amount of time and focus to the business and now wishes to sell.

"Over £160,000 was recently invested in the premises, making this an outstanding, key-in and trade opportunity for enterprising and ambitious new owners wishing to benefit from what is certainly a flagship, high profile venue with colossal events catering potential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The premises includes an outside courtyard area, bar and lounge areas and the Grand Salon function suite.

Gin Lane

Formerly Alibi, the beautiful building has had many other previous incarnations, including a bank and a wedding venue.

Until 2018, it housed Le Metro restaurant.

Originally known as Royds' House, Somerset House was built in 1766 for John Royds - a prosperous local woollen merchant with interests in transport, banking and insurance.

The house was designed by John Carr of York, who was also responsible for Harewood House, Leeds.

Gin Lane

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grand Salon was decorated with fine rococo plasterwork by Guiseppe Cortese which is reputed to have taken ten years to complete.

In 1768, shortly after its construction, the house provided overnight accommodation for King Christian VII of Denmark who was touring northern England.

In 1807, William and John Rawson bought the house to use as banking premises, an enterprise which continued in various guises culminating in the Halifax and Huddersfield Union Bank in 1882, subsequently taken over by Lloyds Bank in 1919.

The bank remained at Royds' House until 1897 to 1898 when new premises were built on Commercial Street involving the demolition of the eastern five bays of the house. Royds' House was sold to the general manager of the bank from 1884 to 1897, who renamed it Somerset House.