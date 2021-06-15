Global Amazon agency based in Halifax grows client roster with addition of award-winning nutrition brand

It is the seventh client win since the start of 2021, increasing the agency’s revenue by 75%.

The award-winning sports nutrition brand OTE Sports has appointed the agency on a two-year contract with a remit to increase brand sales, revenue and market dominance across Amazon in the UK and EU.

Leeds-based OTE Sports offers a range of naturally flavoured energy gels, energy drinks, bars and recovery drinks.

Andrew Banks, Venture Forge CEO

The naturally flavoured products have been developed by experienced sports nutritionists and athletes to bring consumers the best tasting and most effective products.

Venture Forge CEO Andrew Banks said: “We are excited to announce OTE Sports as the latest brand to join our rapidly growing portfolio of impressive e-commerce clients. We will be able to apply our knowledge and expertise as a trusted Amazon partner to help their award-winning sports nutrition products grow across the marketplace.

“We were able to demonstrate to the team how we can help them drive Amazon sales in the UK and across the EU. Adding OTE Sports to our client base follows a significant period of growth for the agency.”

Winning the client by direct outreach, it follows a significant period of growth for Venture Forge, with two new Amazon account managers recently joining the team.

iscussing the appointment of Venture Forge, OTE Sports head of sales Max Dillon added: “We understood the importance of Amazon to us as a business, but we lacked the initial confidence to invest in the marketplace until we met Andrew and the Venture Forge team.

“We were impressed by their knowledge and expertise and trust their ability to drive sales, revenue and market dominance across the platform.