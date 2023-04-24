News you can trust since 1853
GO Outdoors: Well-known high street retailer opening shop in Halifax town centre this week

A high street chain is opening a store in Halifax town centre later this week.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

GO Outdoors will open an “express” store on Crown Street on Wednesday (April 26).

As reported previously by the Courier, the retailer will be opening in what has been camping and outdoors shop Millets.

A spokesperson for GO Outdoors said: “The new express-style store will enable shoppers to pick up specialist outdoor clothing and equipment from a convenient high street location.

GO Outdoors is opening in Halifax later this weekGO Outdoors is opening in Halifax later this week
"Although the store is more compact than traditional GO Outdoors super-stores, a full range of stock is available to order for collection via in-store ordering including tents and camping equipment, fishing, equestrian and climbing equipment.”

Lee Bagnall, CEO of GO Outdoors, added: “We are extremely excited and proud to be able to expand GO Outdoors onto the high street in Halifax and to serve customers within the convenience of their new local store.

“We have had a brilliant couple of years at GO, as more and more people are reaping the benefits of the outdoors for their physical and mental well-being, and this expansion is the outcome of that success.

“Store Manager Stuart Avery is looking forward to offering customers an unbeatable range of outdoor clothing, footwear and equipment, whilst supporting the local community and high street.”

GO Outdoors sells a host of well-known outdoors brands such as Rab, OEX, Berghaus, Peter Storm, HiGear and Brasher.

‘Closing down’ signs have been up at Millets on Crown Street since December, although the store has remained open.

Related topics:Halifax