Two sisters who set up a Calderdale cafe have handed over the reins to new owners.

Golden Linings, on Bethel Street in Brighouse, is now being run by a new team.

The cafe was opened in 2022 by sisters Esther Dench and Leah Burke – both mums to young children who wanted to provide the kind of space they felt was needed in the area.

They put the business up for sale in June and are now passing it on, thanking the “amazing families” they have met during their time there.

They posted on social media: “It’s hard to find the words to express the gratitude we feel as we prepare to step away from this incredible chapter of our lives.

"Running Golden Linings has truly been a dream come true. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your unwavering support, kindness, friendship, and generosity over the past couple years.

"We have been blessed to meet so many amazing families, share so many wonderful memories, and be part of something so special.

“As we move on to our next adventure, we are thrilled to announce that Golden Linings will be in the amazing hands of Chris, Christina, Kathryn and Jack, who are stepping in as the new owners.

"We know they will bring fresh energy, passion, and new ideas to continue growing the business into its next exciting chapter.

"We can’t wait to see all the bigger and better things they have in store for Golden Linings, and we’re confident the business will continue to thrive under their care.”