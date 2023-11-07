News you can trust since 1853
Grade II listed building that is Halifax's branch of the Royal British Legion goes up for sale

Halifax’s Royal British Legion branch is being sold off.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th Nov 2023, 16:48 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 16:48 GMT
The Grade II listed building on Hopwood Lane, on the edge of Halifax town centre, is on the market for £115,000.

Estate Agents Turner Westwell describe it as a “mid-to-late 19th century, single storey, semi-detached and masonry stone-constructed property”. Inside, there is a hall, offices and storage space as well as two toilets.

Viewings are taking place from 11am until noon on Wednesday, November 15, Wednesday, November 29 and Wednesday, December 6.

