Grade II listed building that is Halifax's branch of the Royal British Legion goes up for sale
Halifax’s Royal British Legion branch is being sold off.
The Grade II listed building on Hopwood Lane, on the edge of Halifax town centre, is on the market for £115,000.
Estate Agents Turner Westwell describe it as a “mid-to-late 19th century, single storey, semi-detached and masonry stone-constructed property”. Inside, there is a hall, offices and storage space as well as two toilets.
Viewings are taking place from 11am until noon on Wednesday, November 15, Wednesday, November 29 and Wednesday, December 6.