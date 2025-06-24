An influencer on a mission to find the best pubs in the UK is planning two trips to Calderdale.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dale Harvey has already visited more than 5,000 watering holes across the nation and documented his journey on his social media account The Great British Pub Crawl.

He has been to Halifax before – in November 2023 – but says he is looking forward to “getting another good run at the town, taking in plenty of new places and getting back to some of the best from last time out”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Crawl and video have been very kindly sponsored by The Plummet Line, which will of course be getting a visit on the day,” he added.

Dale Harvey from The Great British Pub Crawl is coming to Calderdale

He will be visiting Halifax on Friday (June 27) and then will be back in Calderdale to visit Elland on Saturday, July 5.

The Great British Pub Crawl has more than 141,000 followers on Facebook and more than 14,500 followers on Instagram.