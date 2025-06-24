Great British Pub Crawl locations: Man's quest to visit all the UKs pubs on its way to Halifax and he is looking forward to 'getting another good run at the town'
Dale Harvey has already visited more than 5,000 watering holes across the nation and documented his journey on his social media account The Great British Pub Crawl.
He has been to Halifax before – in November 2023 – but says he is looking forward to “getting another good run at the town, taking in plenty of new places and getting back to some of the best from last time out”.
"Crawl and video have been very kindly sponsored by The Plummet Line, which will of course be getting a visit on the day,” he added.
He will be visiting Halifax on Friday (June 27) and then will be back in Calderdale to visit Elland on Saturday, July 5.